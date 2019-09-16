National Asset Management Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Shorts Lowered By 3.36%

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) had a decrease of 3.36% in short interest. AXAS’s SI was 3.01M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.36% from 3.12 million shares previously. With 1.04 million avg volume, 3 days are for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s short sellers to cover AXAS’s short positions. The SI to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.86%. The stock increased 14.06% or $0.0759 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6159. About 2.23M shares traded or 117.26% up from the average. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 30/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Jun. 6-7; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 13/03/2018 Abraxas Announces 2017 Results; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C

National Asset Management Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 30.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 3,495 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 7,984 shares with $2.93M value, down from 11,479 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $127.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $291.92. About 2.32M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon

Among 2 analysts covering Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Abraxas Petroleum has $2.5000 highest and $100 lowest target. $1.75’s average target is 184.14% above currents $0.6159 stock price. Abraxas Petroleum had 2 analyst reports since August 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Ladenburg Thalmann. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Speculative Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $103.75 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 2.36 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

National Asset Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,078 shares to 16,105 valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Global Net Lease Inc stake by 19,760 shares and now owns 89,583 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $415.33’s average target is 42.28% above currents $291.92 stock price. Netflix had 20 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $410 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings.

