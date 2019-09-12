National Asset Management Decreased Its Workday (WDAY) Holding by $1.53 Million; Duquesne Family Office Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $5.16 Million as Stock Rose

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 12,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $171.2. About 1.23 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 26,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 34,941 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, down from 61,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $188.15. About 9.02M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Commerzbank suspends ads on Facebook after data leak; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK SHOULD BE REGULATED LIKE A UTILITY; 16/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes talks about guaranteed incomes on Recode Decode: transcript; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 20/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers Want to Hear From Facebook’s Zuckerberg Directly (Video); 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,229 shares to 126,840 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 103,392 shares to 493,237 shares, valued at $60.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.