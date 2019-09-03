National Asset Management Decreased Celgene (CELG) Position; Cowen – Class A (COWN) Shorts Increased By 2.72%

Cowen Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:COWN) had an increase of 2.72% in short interest. COWN’s SI was 4.59 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.72% from 4.47 million shares previously. With 247,700 avg volume, 19 days are for Cowen Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:COWN)’s short sellers to cover COWN’s short positions. The SI to Cowen Inc – Class A’s float is 16.94%. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 194,017 shares traded. Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has risen 17.07% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COWN News: 13/03/2018 – ERYTECH to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Ichor Holdings Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hortonworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 09/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – COWEN INC COWN.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $251.4 MLN VS $115 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Brokers Conference (Transcript)

National Asset Management Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 44.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 13,074 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 16,489 shares with $1.56M value, down from 29,563 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $441.19 million. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 89,522 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regent Limited Liability Corp owns 43,123 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port owns 2.07 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc reported 6,882 shares stake. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 407,140 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 127,259 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & holds 1.02M shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 5,263 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 290 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Gru Lc Ma has invested 3.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jp Marvel Investment Advisors accumulated 61,253 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd holds 3.52% or 272,730 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.04% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Putnam holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 233,044 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 109,200 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.61% above currents $96.86 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84B for 9.39 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) stake by 10,998 shares to 20,881 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Fin Tr Inc stake by 90,148 shares and now owns 120,799 shares. Ishares Tr (HYG) was raised too.