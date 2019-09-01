National Asset Management Decreased Ares Cap (ARCC) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)

Among 6 analysts covering Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has GBX 83 highest and GBX 52 lowest target. GBX 66’s average target is 32.45% above currents GBX 49.83 stock price. Lloyds Banking Group PLC had 29 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 16 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 58 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23. See Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 75.00 New Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 70.00 New Target: GBX 60.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 58.00 New Target: GBX 52.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 67.00 New Target: GBX 61.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 75.00 New Target: GBX 70.00 Unchanged

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 74.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 75.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 74.00 Maintain

National Asset Management Inc decreased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 59.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 25,443 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 16,988 shares with $291,000 value, down from 42,431 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 4.72% above currents $18.86 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 19 report.

National Asset Management Inc increased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 2,863 shares to 34,850 valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 2,585 shares and now owns 21,294 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.7% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Freestone Limited has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 94,803 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 3.17M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc invested 0.19% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 55,089 were accumulated by Park Avenue Ltd Company. Architects reported 500 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 10,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 2.87M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co holds 32,504 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Comm stated it has 26,973 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Natixis Lp accumulated 1.22M shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.47% or 5.09M shares in its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. $3,600 worth of stock was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Thursday, June 20. 2,000 shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F, worth $36,720. $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 34.95 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products.

