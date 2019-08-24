National Asset Management Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding By $4.45 Million; Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Holding

National Asset Management Inc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 49.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 24,611 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 25,576 shares with $4.65 million value, down from 50,187 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $428.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) stake by 37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,251 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 17,454 shares with $2.34M value, down from 27,705 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B now has $12.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 574,574 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M

National Asset Management Inc increased American Fin Tr Inc stake by 90,148 shares to 120,799 valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) stake by 23,373 shares and now owns 49,398 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 36.30% above currents $164.54 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Among 14 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Universal Health Services has $164 highest and $130 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is 3.94% above currents $143.48 stock price. Universal Health Services had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $146 target. Mizuho maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. Wells Fargo maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 18 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd has 0.12% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Usa Portformulas accumulated 9,039 shares or 0.76% of the stock. State Street Corporation invested in 0.04% or 3.80 million shares. Synovus owns 800 shares. 95,001 are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corp. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 69,937 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 127,079 shares. 2,000 are owned by Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 38 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc stated it has 3,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 64,582 shares or 0.1% of the stock.