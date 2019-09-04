National Asset Management Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $4.45 Million; Bb&T Securities Has Cut Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $555,479

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 49.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 24,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 50,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $175.9. About 1.85 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 5,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 381,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63 million, down from 386,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $119.92. About 100,550 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 3,442 shares to 25,543 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.05 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT) by 46,890 shares to 125,284 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 281,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 839,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).