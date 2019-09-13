National Asset Management Cut Deere & Co (DE) Position; Last Week Macerich Company (MAC) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $3400 highest and $26.5000 lowest target. $30.17’s average target is -7.82% below currents $32.73 stock price. Macerich had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3400 target in Friday, June 28 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 23. See Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $26.5000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

National Asset Management Inc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 29.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 2,382 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 5,718 shares with $948,000 value, down from 8,100 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.38. About 403,593 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 42.73 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. Shares for $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $700,300. COPPOLA EDWARD C also bought $560,946 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Wednesday, August 7. Volk Kenneth had bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 905,649 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Hate Has Gone Too Far On Macerich – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Macerich Makes a Good Investment Thesis for Malls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Macerich Company shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 184,224 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 12,697 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 135,166 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.96M shares. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cornerstone invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Nordea Invest Ab reported 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Pnc Inc holds 0% or 5,072 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 439,777 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 203,324 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd holds 0.01% or 276,293 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr stated it has 74,535 shares. Nomura accumulated 14,948 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 25,276 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Advisor Prns Limited Company invested in 0.18% or 8,763 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs has 6,478 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Capital Intll Sarl holds 1.05% or 45,589 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.18% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 418,401 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 436,270 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 30,345 shares. Investec Asset Limited holds 280,061 shares. Farmers Bankshares holds 2,270 shares. Capital Investors owns 3.72 million shares. 2,629 were reported by Private Trust Na.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.67% above currents $165.38 stock price. Deere & Co had 26 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14 to “Underweight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Monday, August 19 report. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) stake by 4,980 shares to 14,416 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 4,777 shares and now owns 128,152 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.