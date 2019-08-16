National Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Workday (WDAY); Barclays Plc Boosted Its H &Amp E Equipment Services (HEES) Position

Barclays Plc increased its stake in H &Amp E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 7764.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 23,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 23,358 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, up from 297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in H &Amp E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 204,645 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 122.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 6,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 12,591 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 900,053 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,884 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 9,400 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 111 shares. 6,220 are held by Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Inc. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Lp has 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 613,936 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 0.03% or 1,720 shares. Voloridge Investment Management holds 62,362 shares. Aspiriant Lc reported 1,051 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 24,141 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 406,200 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 58,238 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,914 shares. New York-based Coatue Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 17,855 shares to 3,074 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 24,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,576 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 319,138 were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 20,872 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.56 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 30,200 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 17,200 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 16,970 were reported by James Research. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 64,364 shares. Pillar Pacific owns 0.03% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 10,120 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Whittier. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 13,252 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 23,358 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 14,691 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 49,074 shares.

