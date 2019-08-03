National Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in W P Carey (WPC); Ibm Retirement Fund Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $449,661; Share Value Rose

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 130.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 3,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.61 million shares traded or 96.22% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 526,228 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.04% stake. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 6,234 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 703 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 17,165 shares. Sei has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Hl Ltd owns 3,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation accumulated 160,191 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc holds 32,200 shares. Honeywell holds 0.74% or 24,250 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). World Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,709 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC) by 107,888 shares to 64,946 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,256 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

