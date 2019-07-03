National Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Visa (V); Service Intl (SCI) Stock Declined While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Increased by $6.17 Million Its Stake

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 155.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 154,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 253,568 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 99,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 423,420 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 348,987 shares to 31,077 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 832 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Decline Has Intersected Babicanora Vein, Confirms New Vein Discovery and Additional High-Grade In-Fill Drill Results: – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa launches B2B cross-border payment network – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Service Corporation International Completes Offering of $750 Million of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Service Corporation International Announces Retirement Of President And COO Michael R. Webb – PRNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Service Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International Honors 2018 Service Excellence Award Winners – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

