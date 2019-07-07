National Asset Management Boosted Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $447,954 as Stock Price Rose; Cummins (CMI) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreased Holding by $471,000 as Share Price Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 753,126 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,819 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 45,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of stock. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (VV) by 5,697 shares to 54,377 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Advisors Lp (FPE) by 839,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 73,691 shares. Alta Cap Management Ltd Co holds 12,576 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth has 1,245 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 34 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc holds 0.09% or 2,746 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Boston Prtnrs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 778,968 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Com owns 34,260 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invs has 439,590 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 671,645 are held by Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Advsr owns 2,089 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 75 shares. 33,542 were accumulated by Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated. Blackrock accumulated 10.86M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Savant Cap Lc stated it has 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Well-Positioned For The Correction – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: Keep On Trucking With This Undervalued Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr has 51,633 shares. Portland Advisors Limited Com accumulated 32,270 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Chem Bancorp holds 140,751 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Profund holds 169,330 shares. Boston Research Management has 53,198 shares. Signature And Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,431 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 288,613 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiedemann Limited Liability Com holds 1.33% or 348,825 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,538 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability reported 17,236 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leisure Capital owns 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,931 shares. 9,300 were accumulated by Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc. Private Wealth Limited Com holds 6,504 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,118 shares to 20,399 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 2,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,890 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:APTS).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Papua treasurer wants more benefits from LNG, mining projects – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Likely To Miss Consensus EPS Substantially – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) and SABIC to Proceed with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Project – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.