National Asset Management Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $447,954; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 485,807 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,819 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 45,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 3.75M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.20M for 9.71 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer reported 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Dowling Yahnke Limited Company, California-based fund reported 12,163 shares. Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated accumulated 1,132 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 360,095 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 27,895 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Highland Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 75,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Numerixs Investment holds 0.04% or 8,018 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,527 shares in its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Sirios Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 72,381 shares. 697,608 are held by Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. BOYD WILLIAM S had bought 2,500 shares worth $113,125. Shares for $92,000 were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 879,774 shares to 138,608 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,020 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tennessee-based Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated has invested 2.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,400 shares. Etrade Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,210 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 84,076 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 1.28% or 895,306 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 2.57M shares or 0.41% of the stock. West Oak Cap Lc reported 0.94% stake. Lincoln Limited Liability Corp holds 18,538 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap holds 0.98% or 97,493 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 37,492 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Castleark Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Advisory Grp has 9,123 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Investment Management stated it has 55,175 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. South Street Advisors Lc invested in 15,933 shares.

