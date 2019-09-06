National Amusements (VIAB) Valuation Rose While Kepos Capital LP Decreased by $5.77 Million Its Holding; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Holder Segment Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in National Amusements Inc (VIAB) by 94.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 206,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 13,079 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 219,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in National Amusements Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 1.87 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE ORDERS LIFTING OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC IN DISPUTE WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 02/04/2018 – The bid is below Viacom’s current market valuation, indicating tough negotiations lie ahead; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 26,553 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 20,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 4.16 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 55,023 shares to 186,045 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 201,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $301.58M for 8.47 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J & invested in 18,201 shares. & Mgmt reported 74,901 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks reported 1.06M shares. Saratoga Rech And Investment Mngmt holds 1.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 529,015 shares. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 168,228 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 18,998 shares. Wellington Shields Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability owns 18,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,704 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct invested in 368,576 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Windsor Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 21,929 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Management Limited owns 17,413 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Los Angeles Equity accumulated 2.45 million shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares to 49,724 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).