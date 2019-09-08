National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)

National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -0.55 0.00 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 7 0.57 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see National American University Holdings Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National American University Holdings Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

National American University Holdings Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National American University Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than National American University Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for National American University Holdings Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 1 0 2.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 13.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.3% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.74% 5.22% -21.79% -42.98% -8.59% -33.97%

For the past year National American University Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Summary

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company beats National American University Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.