National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Comparing side by side

As Education & Training Services companies, National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -0.55 0.00 RISE Education Cayman Ltd 9 0.00 N/A 0.36 23.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8% RISE Education Cayman Ltd 0.00% 32.3% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of National American University Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival RISE Education Cayman Ltd is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. RISE Education Cayman Ltd is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than National American University Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.3% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.1% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd are owned by institutional investors. National American University Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.66% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% RISE Education Cayman Ltd -2.52% -9.19% -17.79% -4.92% -33.59% 6.78%

For the past year National American University Holdings Inc. has -68.89% weaker performance while RISE Education Cayman Ltd has 6.78% stronger performance.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman Ltd beats on 7 of the 8 factors National American University Holdings Inc.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.