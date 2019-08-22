National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Comparing side by side

National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -0.55 0.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 50 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58

Table 1 highlights National American University Holdings Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us National American University Holdings Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Volatility and Risk

National American University Holdings Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

National American University Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National American University Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.3% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year National American University Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Hailiang Education Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats National American University Holdings Inc.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.