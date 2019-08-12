Nathan’s Famous (NATH) to pay $0.35 on Sep 6, 2019; Energy Recovery (ERII) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Nathan’s Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:NATH) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Nathan’s Famous Inc’s current price of $70.33 translates into 0.50% yield. Nathan’s Famous Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.33. About 4,653 shares traded. Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) has declined 28.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NATH News: 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 20/04/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® Enters Second Year of Major League Baseball® Partnership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nathan’s Famous Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATH); 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Nathan Hale, d/b/a Nathan’s Tree Service; 20/04/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® Enters Second Year of Major League Baseball® Partnership; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 17/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Publix Team Up to Make Donation to The Miracle League of Miami-Dade; 02/04/2018 – Nathan’s Famous Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 35 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 38 sold and decreased their holdings in Energy Recovery Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 16.87 million shares, down from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Energy Recovery Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 29 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. for 3.11 million shares. 683 Capital Management Llc owns 1.10 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 0.75% invested in the company for 813,585 shares. The Nebraska-based Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 542,530 shares.

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company has market cap of $533.16 million. The firm operates through Water and Oil & Gas divisions. It has a 40.42 P/E ratio. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices and turbocharger technologies for water desalination and gas and oil; AT turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, and high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems; and high-performance, high-efficiency, high-pressure, and circulation booster pumps.

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company has market cap of $297.27 million. The firm owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

