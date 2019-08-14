Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

As Restaurants businesses, Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 2.88 N/A 5.11 13.81 The Wendy’s Company 18 3.52 N/A 1.96 9.29

Table 1 highlights Nathan’s Famous Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Wendy’s Company has lower revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nathan’s Famous Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Wendy’s Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.3% 24.5% The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.2 beta means Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Wendy’s Company’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nathan’s Famous Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, The Wendy’s Company has 2.1 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Wendy’s Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nathan’s Famous Inc. and The Wendy’s Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Wendy’s Company 1 5 6 2.50

The Wendy’s Company on the other hand boasts of a $19.38 average target price and a -1.42% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nathan’s Famous Inc. and The Wendy’s Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 80.2%. Insiders held 5.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Wendy’s Company has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26% The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53%

For the past year Nathan’s Famous Inc. was less bullish than The Wendy’s Company.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors The Wendy’s Company.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.