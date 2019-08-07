Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Comparison side by side

Both Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous Inc. 70 2.88 N/A 5.11 13.81 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 3.28 N/A 0.17 14.68

Table 1 demonstrates Nathan’s Famous Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nathan’s Famous Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nathan’s Famous Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.3% 24.5% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 62.8% 30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s current beta is 0.2 and it happens to be 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s 0.29 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nathan’s Famous Inc. is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.8. The Current Ratio of rival RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Nathan’s Famous Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.8% of Nathan’s Famous Inc. shares and 38.4% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.45% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. -5.28% -14.92% 58.86% 139.05% 60.9% 186.04%

For the past year Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. beats Nathan’s Famous Inc.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.