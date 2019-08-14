Natera Inc. (NTRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera Inc. 21 7.24 N/A -2.17 0.00 DexCom Inc. 136 11.54 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Natera Inc. and DexCom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Natera Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. DexCom Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Natera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, DexCom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. DexCom Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Natera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Natera Inc. and DexCom Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 DexCom Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

Natera Inc.’s downside potential is -5.53% at a $26.67 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of DexCom Inc. is $166.82, which is potential 7.95% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, DexCom Inc. is looking more favorable than Natera Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Natera Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of DexCom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Natera Inc. shares. Comparatively, DexCom Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56% DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94%

For the past year Natera Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DexCom Inc.

Summary

DexCom Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Natera Inc.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.