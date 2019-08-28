Natera Inc. (NTRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Both Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera Inc. 23 8.16 N/A -2.17 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 304 4.38 N/A 17.13 18.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Natera Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Natera Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9%

Volatility & Risk

Natera Inc.’s 1.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Natera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Natera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Natera Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Natera Inc. is $30.5, with potential downside of -4.78%. Meanwhile, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s average target price is $357.5, while its potential upside is 6.12%. Based on the results shown earlier, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is looking more favorable than Natera Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Natera Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Natera Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6%

For the past year Natera Inc. has stronger performance than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Natera Inc.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.