Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Reaches $32.95 52-Week High; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake

The stock of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) hit a new 52-week high and has $33.94 target or 3.00% above today’s $32.95 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.27B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $33.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $68.16M more. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 490,099 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 22.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRA News: 10/04/2018 – Natera To Present New Data at ACMG Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Natera to Present Successful Results at AACR from Bladder and Colon Cancer Studies; 13/03/2018 – Natera Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$272M; 09/04/2018 – NATERA NAMES PAUL R. BILLINGS AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRA); 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Natera Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $275 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC SEES 2018 NET CASH BURN TO BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN TO $60 MLN

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 3,025 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 109,892 shares with $20.87M value, up from 106,867 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella

Among 2 analysts covering Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natera has $3800 highest and $23 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is -7.44% below currents $32.95 stock price. Natera had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 3.89% above currents $208.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. Cascend Securities maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was upgraded by Needham. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform”.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Janus Detroit Str Tr stake by 35,521 shares to 129,495 valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEI) stake by 72,727 shares and now owns 23,466 shares. Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.