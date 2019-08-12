Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Reaches $28.05 52-Week High; Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Shorts Lowered By 8.37%

The stock of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) hit a new 52-week high and has $29.17 target or 4.00% above today’s $28.05 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.96B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $29.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $78.56 million more. The stock decreased 13.37% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 253,092 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 22.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRA News: 10/04/2018 – Natera Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $275 MLN; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC SEES 2018 COST OF REVENUES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 60% TO 65% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC – SEES 2018 NET CASH BURN TO BE $40 MLN TO $60 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NATERA NAMES PAUL R. BILLINGS AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 08/05/2018 – Natera 1Q Rev $62.3M; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $246.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Natera Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) had a decrease of 8.37% in short interest. ONTX’s SI was 468,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.37% from 511,300 shares previously. With 39,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s short sellers to cover ONTX’s short positions. The SI to Onconova Therapeutics Inc’s float is 8.68%. It closed at $2.39 lastly. It is down 61.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ONTX News: 30/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONTX UNIT OFFERING PRICING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 08/03/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics Yr Loss $24.1M; 08/03/2018 Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Business Highlights and Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE…; 07/05/2018 – OLEG NODELMAN REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 01/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH) And Others; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with M; 09/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 6th International Bone Marrow Failure Disease Symposium

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father.

Analysts await Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 3.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Natera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natera had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $14.34 million. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.