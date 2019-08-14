Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Reaches $27.31 After 9.00% Down Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

The stock of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.99% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 415,987 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 22.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRA News: 13/03/2018 – Natera Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$272M; 13/03/2018 – Natera 4Q Loss $45.5M; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC SEES 2018 COST OF REVENUES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 60% TO 65% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC – SEES 2018 NET CASH BURN TO BE $40 MLN TO $60 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Natera; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRA); 08/05/2018 – Natera 1Q Rev $62.3M; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $12; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC SEES 2018 NET CASH BURN TO BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN TO $60 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Natera to Present Successful Results at AACR from Bladder and Colon Cancer StudiesThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.92 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $24.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NTRA worth $172.35M less.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 176,364 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 32.08 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father.

Among 3 analysts covering Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natera had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) rating on Monday, March 11. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The stock of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird.