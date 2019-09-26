Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Is At $34.05 Formed Wedge; Ativo Capital Management Has Lowered Yum Brands (YUM) Holding By $768,130

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 27.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 6,983 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 18,363 shares with $2.03 million value, down from 25,346 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 113,735 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today

Natera, Inc. (NTRA) formed wedge up with $36.09 target or 6.00% above today’s $34.05 share price. Natera, Inc. (NTRA) has $2.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 18,679 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 22.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRA News: 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Natera 4Q Loss $45.5M; 13/04/2018 – Natera to Present Successful Results at AACR from Bladder and Colon Cancer Studies; 16/03/2018 – Natera Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRA); 10/04/2018 – Natera Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Natera Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$272M; 08/05/2018 – Natera 1Q Loss/Shr 61c; 13/03/2018 – Natera 4Q Rev $53.8M; 09/04/2018 – Natera Appoints Paul R. Billings, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has 138,770 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.21% or 20,202 shares. 1.55M are owned by Victory Cap Inc. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,710 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 497,019 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 511,900 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 3,464 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Colony Grp Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 6,142 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il reported 2,073 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 73,254 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 1,339 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp reported 22,955 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd has 34,219 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.47% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.06 million for 29.69 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands hires for CTO position – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum China deepens partnership with Shaanxi – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Inspire Brands lands Jimmy John’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -2.21% below currents $112.82 stock price. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report.