Natera, Inc. (NTRA) EPS Estimated At $-0.57; Digirad (DRAD) Sellers Decreased By 23.37% Their Shorts

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) had a decrease of 23.37% in short interest. DRAD’s SI was 95,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 23.37% from 124,500 shares previously. With 44,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s short sellers to cover DRAD’s short positions. The SI to Digirad Corporation’s float is 0.57%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 5,734 shares traded. Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) has declined 61.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DRAD News: 01/05/2018 – Digirad Sees FY Rev $100M-$105M; 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP | CANNELL CAPITAL LL: SC 13D/A; 03/04/2018 DIGIRAD – CEO MATTHEW MOLCHAN WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP HOLDER CANNELL CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Digirad Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRAD); 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Rev $25.5M; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Net $4.11M; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q EPS 20c

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report $-0.57 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.64% from last quarter’s $-0.55 EPS. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, Natera, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 446,246 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 101.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRA News: 13/03/2018 – Natera 4Q Loss/Shr 87c; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 08/05/2018 – Natera 1Q Loss/Shr 61c; 05/03/2018 Natera’s Genetic Tests Now Fully Integrated into Yale New Haven Health’s Epic EMR System; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Natera; 13/03/2018 – Natera 4Q Loss $45.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRA); 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $12; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC SEES 2018 COST OF REVENUES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 60% TO 65% OF REVENUES

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father.

Among 3 analysts covering Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natera had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Natera Stock Soared 97.6% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Natera Inc (NTRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Natera’s (NASDAQ:NTRA) Share Price Gain Of 104% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.17 million. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Digirad Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 0.50% less from 7.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Llc invested in 10,000 shares. Blackrock reported 81,440 shares. Krensavage Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 295,168 shares. 652,494 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Management Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 1.04M shares. Ancora Lc accumulated 0.04% or 979,417 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co has invested 0% in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Ariel Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) for 405,200 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Panagora Asset stated it has 30,322 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Cannell Capital Limited Liability holds 2.23M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Sequoia Fin Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 10,442 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 935,200 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12,994 activity. $12,994 worth of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares were bought by Cunnion Michael A..