Natera Inc. (NTRA) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Comparing side by side

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera Inc. 25 8.65 N/A -2.17 0.00 RadNet Inc. 14 0.71 N/A 0.73 20.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7% RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Natera Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, RadNet Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Natera Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival RadNet Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Natera Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RadNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Natera Inc. and RadNet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.69% for Natera Inc. with average target price of $38.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Natera Inc. and RadNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 64.3% respectively. About 2.2% of Natera Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are RadNet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56% RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84%

For the past year Natera Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RadNet Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Natera Inc. beats RadNet Inc.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.