Natera Inc. (NTRA) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera Inc. 19 6.99 N/A -2.23 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 99 2.23 N/A 2.33 37.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Natera Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera Inc. 0.00% -913.9% -59.9% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.8 shows that Natera Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Natera Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival PRA Health Sciences Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Natera Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Natera Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Natera Inc. has an average price target of $25.33, and a -3.76% downside potential. Competitively PRA Health Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $122, with potential upside of 23.67%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PRA Health Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Natera Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Natera Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 0% respectively. About 2.3% of Natera Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.11% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natera Inc. 27.83% 14.15% 49.64% 37.8% 101.83% 65.83% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9%

For the past year Natera Inc. has 65.83% stronger performance while PRA Health Sciences Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Natera Inc.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.