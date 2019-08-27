Natera Inc. (NTRA) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Comparison side by side

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera Inc. 22 8.26 N/A -2.17 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.32 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Natera Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Natera Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Natera Inc.’s average target price is $30.5, while its potential downside is -5.31%. Competitively Brainsway Ltd. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 59.68%. Based on the results shown earlier, Brainsway Ltd. is looking more favorable than Natera Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Natera Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brainsway Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Natera Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year Natera Inc. has 97.56% stronger performance while Brainsway Ltd. has -10.87% weaker performance.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.