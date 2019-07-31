Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Analysts See $-0.57 EPS; Autozone (AZO) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report $-0.57 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.64% from last quarter’s $-0.55 EPS. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, Natera, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 177,539 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 101.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRA News: 13/03/2018 – Natera Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$272M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRA); 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $246.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Natera Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $12; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 09/04/2018 – Natera Appoints Paul R. Billings, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS TO BE $50 MLN TO $55 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Natera 4Q Rev $53.8M

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 250 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 233 cut down and sold their stakes in Autozone Inc. The funds in our database now own: 22.77 million shares, down from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Autozone Inc in top ten holdings increased from 16 to 18 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 202 Increased: 154 New Position: 96.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $27.79 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 20.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Marshfield Associates holds 7.5% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 119,568 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 20,714 shares or 6.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 5.24% invested in the company for 176,920 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 5.16% in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,570 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.03 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natera had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird.

