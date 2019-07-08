Nat Gas Services (NGS) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lowered Its Position by $329,324 as Market Value Declined; Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $784,000

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Nat Gas Services (NGS) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 19,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,051 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 215,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Nat Gas Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 37,380 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 22/05/2018 – SomaGenics Launches Its RealSeq®-biofluids Kit and Advances Liquid Biopsy Development With New NIH Funding for cf-miRNA NGS Technology; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS)

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 628,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.97 million, down from 635,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 11.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $934,386 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by CHISHOLM JOHN, worth $45,500 on Tuesday, January 8.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) by 46,948 shares to 377,078 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Punch And Assoc Investment Management Inc has invested 0.65% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Rk Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.33% or 266,919 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 677,453 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 23,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,612 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Northern Tru Corp invested in 558,283 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 32,930 shares. Oslo Asset Management As accumulated 995,958 shares. 13,231 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Spitfire Limited Liability Com has invested 4.75% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 72,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Liability Corp reported 81,514 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $525,274 for 101.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.