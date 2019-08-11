Nasdaq (NDAQ) to pay $0.47 on Sep 27, 2019; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Increased By $515,466 Its Medical Properties Trus (MPW) Stake

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Medical Properties Trus (MPW) stake by 17.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 28,637 shares as Medical Properties Trus (MPW)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 190,249 shares with $3.52M value, up from 161,612 last quarter. Medical Properties Trus now has $8.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 3.12 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS

Among 6 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Medical Properties Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 13 to “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) rating on Tuesday, February 19. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 7. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties gains a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties launches debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust strikes more big deals, eclipsing goal for 2019 – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Prices 45M Share Common Offering at $17.29/Sh – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 95,686 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Synovus stated it has 5,000 shares. Geode owns 4.52 million shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 24,758 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Colorado-based Paragon Cap Limited has invested 0.2% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 55,712 were accumulated by Hightower Llc. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,291 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 10.44 million shares. 118,137 are held by Proshare Limited Liability Corporation. 43,811 are owned by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,243 shares. 156,924 are owned by Reinhart Prtn.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 4,268 shares to 79,165 valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 28,445 shares and now owns 393,912 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Reports Mixed Q2 Volumes, June Volume Down – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Nasdaq (NDAQ) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surprise! This Pot Stock Withdrew Its Plans to List on the Nasdaq – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Investors reported 7.22 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields invested in 0.01% or 23,703 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 75,071 shares. 3,994 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 53,371 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,450 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 447 shares. Optimum Investment stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Company Of Vermont reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 113,651 shares. Frontier Capital Co accumulated 924,761 shares. Brandywine Invest Llc holds 0.07% or 114,798 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 83,879 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $96 target.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.23 billion. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 30.56 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services.