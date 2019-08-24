Nasdaq (NDAQ) to pay $0.47 on Sep 27, 2019; Expedia Has 1.57 Sentiment

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is expected to pay $0.47 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Nasdaq Inc’s current price of $97.52 translates into 0.48% yield. Nasdaq Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 560,870 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 24/04/2018 – Appliance Recycling: Expects to Submit Plan to Regain Compliance Within Timeline Prescribed by Nasdaq; 28/03/2018 – Albireo to Present Clinical Data on A4250 at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 05/04/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Hearings Panel Date and Nasdaq Listing Extension; 14/03/2018 – FASHION FOR THE HOME DEBUTS IN MINNEAPOLIS!; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ 100 FALLS 2.5 PERCENT, RUSSELL 2000 LOSES 2.2 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Enhances MobileTech, the Essential App for Technicians; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Files for $75M IPO, Plans Nasdaq Listing; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 7.96 Points (0.11%); 06/03/2018 – Canadian marijuana company’s Nasdaq listing bodes well for the industry, but US companies still face barriers

Expedia Inc (EXPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 274 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 174 sold and reduced positions in Expedia Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 134.86 million shares, up from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Expedia Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 140 Increased: 192 New Position: 82.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.13 million for 8.66 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.68 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It has a 31.4 P/E ratio. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Battle for the Beach: Expedia vs. Booking Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

Par Capital Management Inc holds 17.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. for 7.96 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 2.87 million shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Js Capital Management Llc has 9.19% invested in the company for 367,366 shares. The New York-based Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. has invested 5.75% in the stock. Hhr Asset Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 488,688 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Co reported 56,237 shares. Company Financial Bank holds 405,276 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. First Natl Tru holds 0.4% or 45,738 shares. Parkside Bancshares invested in 0% or 73 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 51,819 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 85,971 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.15% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.03% stake. First Mercantile has 2,975 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0.12% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4.11M shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 4,447 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co holds 0.73% or 88,627 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Comm reported 1,800 shares stake.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11000 highest and $9300 lowest target. $99.67’s average target is 2.20% above currents $97.52 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform”.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.19 billion. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 30.24 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services.