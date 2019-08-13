Nasdaq (NDAQ) to pay $0.47 on Sep 27, 2019; Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is expected to pay $0.47 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Nasdaq Inc’s current price of $96.58 translates into 0.49% yield. Nasdaq Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 498,515 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 29/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 78.84 Points (1.13%); 25/04/2018 – The Nasdaq Is Threatening To Wipe Out Its 2018 Gains, Up Less Than 1% Year To Date — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – NORDIC APRIL POWER GAINS 3.2% TO RECORD EU35.20/MWH: NASDAQ; 24/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 31.06 Points (0.44%); 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq; 20/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 115 Points but Nasdaq Fades — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – At around 4:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 62 points, indicating an implied open of around 41 points higher. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat-to-positive start to the session for both of their respective markets; 03/04/2018 – Local Fans Welcome Eleventh Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in New York; 07/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 66.58 Points (0.92%); 26/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 106.29 Points (1.52%)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 117 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 95 sold and reduced their equity positions in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 45.13 million shares, down from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cheesecake Factory Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 72 Increased: 76 New Position: 41.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.91 billion. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 29.95 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for 315,985 shares.

