Nasdaq (NDAQ) to pay $0.47 on Sep 27, 2019; ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ansys has $22100 highest and $185 lowest target. $199.29’s average target is -4.91% below currents $209.57 stock price. Ansys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $195 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Guggenheim maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $221.0000 228.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $192 New Target: $201 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $185 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $195 Maintain

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is expected to pay $0.47 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. Nasdaq Inc's current price of $97.53 translates into 0.48% yield. Nasdaq Inc's dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 527,651 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 34,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 1.38% or 37,004 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Atria Investments Limited Com accumulated 3,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Financial Bank Usa owns 9,008 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 404,026 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 22,943 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,937 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 20,797 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr accumulated 39,179 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset One Communications accumulated 51,819 shares.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Nasdaq (NDAQ) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.06 billion. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 30.24 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11000 highest and $9300 lowest target. $99.67’s average target is 2.19% above currents $97.53 stock price. Nasdaq had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 5.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.63 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 41 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 410,849 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M