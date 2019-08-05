Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shares Rose While Peddock Capital Advisors Trimmed by $463,101 Its Position; Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $628,642 as Stock Rose

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 6,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 775,073 shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 7.96 Points (0.11%); 29/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 78.84 Points (1.13%); 27/04/2018 – NASDAQ CEO: RETAIL BUYERS NEED TO BE PROTECTED IN ICO INVESTMNT; 22/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 0.45 Point (0.01%); 23/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 24.87 Points (0.35%); 27/03/2018 – Sauce Labs Recognized by as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Mobile Testing and Digital Quality; 13/03/2018 – Gratomic Announces Grant of Exclusive Prospecting Licence; 04/05/2018 – Globus Maritime Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency; 02/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 0.72 Point (0.01%); 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.36 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF) by 20,669 shares to 26,782 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,720 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% or 141,105 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.15% or 19,507 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Churchill Mgmt Corp has invested 0.13% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 2,529 shares. Farmers Merchants invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Peddock Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 7.62M are owned by Blackrock. Services Automobile Association stated it has 37,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 75,071 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 0.01% or 8,877 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 51,819 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 3,000 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc accumulated 1,772 shares.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.51 million for 20.24 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap stated it has 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com has invested 0.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 127,281 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.13% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pggm Invs reported 103,050 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs accumulated 150,618 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,914 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 10 shares. Webster Bank N A stated it has 0.98% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has 1.07% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 43,083 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Commercial Bank & Company has 0.22% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 22,652 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 218,201 shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pitcairn holds 6,619 shares. 382,906 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.