Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose; Ipswich Investment Management Co Holds Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 67.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 20,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 51,705 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 11,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 39,179 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 51,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 751,608 shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 22/03/2018 – Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA; 20/03/2018 – Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – WESTMORELAND SAYS NASDAQ HAS INFORMED CO THAT AS RESULT OF DEFICIENCY, CO WILL BE DELISTED UNLESS CO APPEALS NASDAQ’S DECISION – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Nasdaq Composite Headline; 13/03/2018 – INCC moves forward to acquire ANP; 15/05/2018 – iLendingDlRECT Named Finalist for Denver Business Journal’s 2018 Best Places to Work; 17/05/2018 – IRLAB PREPARES FOR LISTING ON THE NASDAQ STOCKHOLM MAIN MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Essa Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – RAILCARE GROUP TO MOVE TO NASDAQ STOCKHOLM FROM AKTIETORGET

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 119,201 shares to 699,555 shares, valued at $97.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FGD) by 104,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $195.01 million for 21.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,450 are owned by Smith Salley & Assocs. Gemmer Asset has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 17,384 shares. 236,074 are owned by Axa. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 67,200 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Rafferty Asset Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 23,349 shares. 33,411 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Lord Abbett Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 275,200 shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce holds 4,366 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 5,063 shares. Korea Inv has 107,566 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation owns 13,429 shares. Wallace Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 6,579 shares. Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 2,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Management owns 4,365 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.17% or 154,900 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson accumulated 4,537 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 111,216 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs reported 0.51% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Veritable LP owns 35,995 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co holds 3,232 shares. Pcj Counsel Ltd holds 0.41% or 70,000 shares. First Advisors Lp has invested 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding stated it has 3.18M shares. California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 126,767 shares.

