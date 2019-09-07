Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shareholder Iberiabank Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; Adi Capital Management Cut Salesforce Com (CRM) Position as Share Price Declined

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 13,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 26,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 39,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 751,608 shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 24/04/2018 – RAND Corp Releases Study on “Climate Restoration” Goal; 27/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 28.36 Points (0.39%); 03/04/2018 – Ceapro Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Presentation at the Nutrition 2018 Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Dow, Nasdaq Gain Despite Negative Market Breadth — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 4.66 Points (0.07%); 16/05/2018 – CYBAERO AB CBA.ST – CYBAERO HAS ASKED NASDAQ TO RECONSIDER ITS DECISION AND COMPANY HOPES THAT TRADING WILL BE RESUMED SO THAT COMPANY MAY CONTINUE TO EXIST; 06/03/2018 – CHINA SXT PHARMACEUTICALS SEES NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘SXTC’; 26/03/2018 – Proficio Recognized With Eleven Top Industry Awards for Excellence in Cybersecurity Services; 09/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 17.53 Points (0.24%)

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Cloud Stock Scaling NYSE After Earnings, Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.82M shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.49% or 12,688 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 65,050 shares. Zweig reported 156,788 shares stake. Diversified Co stated it has 23,266 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.43% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cambridge Tru Company holds 2.12% or 223,872 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 205,464 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Arcadia Invest Mi accumulated 0.01% or 176 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 31,374 shares. Blue Edge Limited has 3,623 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 902 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24,503 shares to 49,734 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $195.01M for 21.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.