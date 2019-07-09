Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shareholder Iberiabank Lowered Position; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Skylands Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $459,200

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 13,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 39,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 718,080 shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 20.06 Points (0.27%); 18/04/2018 – GIVEMESPORT Hires Former President of International at VICE Media Rick Waterlow as Chief Operating Officer; 18/05/2018 – CHF Solutions Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 31/05/2018 – Timbercreek Financial Announces Redemption of 6.35% Convertible Unsecured Debentures; 09/05/2018 – Black lron’s Product Versatility Confirmed by Chinese Study; 21/05/2018 – Nasdaq Dubai Plans to Start Equity Futures on Saudi Companies; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS ADS LISTED ON THE NASDAQ UNDER THE SYMBOL “MOR”; 17/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT PS.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 39.07 Points (0.55%)

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 402,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 471,920 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 0.65% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 279,965 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 820,207 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 11,270 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 537,668 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us owns 0.04% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 116,919 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Voya Management Ltd Company accumulated 1.06M shares. Victory Mgmt has 971,489 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.61% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Atlanta Cap Management L L C holds 0.21% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Broadview Lc has invested 1.3% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 0% or 147 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 394,802 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 70,308 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11,200 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 23,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,850 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $993,517 activity.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85 million for 21.01 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,643 shares to 13,905 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,433 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT).