Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shareholder Iberiabank Has Upped Its Position by $3.33 Million; Targa Resources (TRGP) Stake Held by Pinnacle Holdings Llc

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 1,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 74,203 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 billion, up from 73,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.49 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 129.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 34,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 61,416 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 26,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 561,415 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 02/04/2018 – Perion Receives Nasdaq Letter Regarding Bid Price Compliance; 27/03/2018 – Market Sell-Off: Nasdaq ends lower by nearly 3%, Dow closes more than 340 points lower as tech rolls over; 16/05/2018 – Oil Production Commences at Tecolutla with Successful Workover of Legacy Well; 12/03/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Provides Update on Biosynthesis Pharma Group Acquistion; 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Tax Receives Notice of Second Delinquent Form 10-Q Filing From Nasdaq; 04/04/2018 – Around 6:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures indicated a drop of more than 600 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also both indicated heavy losses at the open; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq open to cryptocurrency exchange in future, says CEO; 15/03/2018 – RFA Names Richard Muckle as Head of Client Development for its EMEA Headquarter; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Advsrs Asset Management Inc invested in 7,764 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 4,076 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,270 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rr Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 2.76 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackstone Group owns 258,302 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Lc has 0.59% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 194,230 shares. Daiwa Secs owns 7,879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mai Capital reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Paloma Ptnrs Management owns 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 13,200 shares. stated it has 0.06% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 11,400 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WGP) by 1,025 shares to 91,300 shares, valued at $2.81 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,777 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources -4% after swinging to Q1 loss – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15,457 shares to 3,860 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 99,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,288 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bank Plc Ipath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return Etn (DJP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Gabelli And Investment Advisers invested in 6,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 33,200 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 18,111 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Inc accumulated 0.2% or 9,970 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 1.84 million shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 37 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 32,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 221,650 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 33,886 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on December 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Nasdaq August 2019 Volumes Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Wise to Invest in Nasdaq (NDAQ) for Now – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.