Nasdaq (NDAQ) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Decreased Its Position by $311,373; Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position by $13.26 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $96.43. About 480,269 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 39.07 Points (0.55%); 08/05/2018 – Nasdaq Boardvantage® and passivelQ™ Win American Business Awards’ Gold Stevie® for “Best New Product of the Year”; 12/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 34.39 Points (0.45%); 05/03/2018 – ARHT Media Announces Changes to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Videocon d2h to Delist From NASDAQ in Connection With Scheme of Amalgamation With Dish TV; 23/03/2018 – For the quarter so far, the S&P 500 is negative, off 3.2 percent, and the Dow was down 4.2 percent. But the Nasdaq was still about a half percent higher for the quarter, even with the past week’s sell-off in tech; 23/05/2018 – Vogogo Inc. Provides Acquisition Update; 15/05/2018 – Future Farm Begins Phase Two of CBD Hemp Cultivation Operations in Maine; 17/05/2018 – Washington Prime Group Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – PARKERVISION TO MULL OPTIONS TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE W/NASDAQ RULE

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 1.57M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.50 million for 19.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 59,474 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 52 shares. Axa has 236,074 shares. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 12,642 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 1.32% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pension Service reported 0% stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 2.28M shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 8,548 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 113,651 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group owns 103,398 shares. Frontier Mngmt Com Lc reported 924,761 shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 859,391 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 117,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei accumulated 0.03% or 174,632 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company accumulated 39,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,114 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 913,658 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Company holds 0.07% or 70,745 shares. Bessemer Group holds 2.49 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 221,409 shares. Blackrock accumulated 10.73M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amer International accumulated 0.01% or 36,058 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 413,443 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 115 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Blair William & Il accumulated 20,789 shares.

