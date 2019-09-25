Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Value Rose While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Cut Its Position by $34.55 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 40,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 363,155 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.93 million, down from 403,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.02. About 272,888 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 23/05/2018 – EuroDry Ltd. Announces the Effectiveness of Its Registration Statement and Approval of Its Listing on the NASDAQ Cap Market; 23/03/2018 – CONVERGEONE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES IMPORTANT INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS WARRANTS AND POSSIBLE DELISTING OF ITS WARRANTS FROM THE NASDAQ CAPITAL; 18/05/2018 – Middle-market deal lawyer joins Waller in Chattanooga; 17/04/2018 – Immunovaccine Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Voting for Shr Consolidation Related to Potential Nasdaq Listing; 16/05/2018 – California to Require Solar Panels on New Homes Starting in 2020; 19/04/2018 – Inpixon Launches Public Offering in an Effort to Satisfy NASDAQ’s Stockholders’ Equity Requirement; 21/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Response; 20/03/2018 – REG-European Energy A/S: Completion of Subsequent Bonds and Approval of Prospectus From the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S; 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 67.42 Points (0.90%)

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 909,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.24 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 124,010 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 21.08 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73,360 shares to 936,493 shares, valued at $65.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 804,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 0.95% or 51,830 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk accumulated 0.05% or 167,010 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 187,215 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 5,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spc Fin Inc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 0.12% or 138,221 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 455,532 shares. Riverhead Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 8,601 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 24,876 shares. First Trust Advsr LP invested 0.07% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Investor Ab invested in 98.44% or 19.39 million shares. 197,405 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Omers Administration Corp has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 33,200 shares.

