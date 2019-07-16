Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Value Rose While Peddock Capital Advisors Cut Stake by $463,101; Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Stock Price Declined While Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.03 Million

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 6,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 334,962 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 12/03/2018 – As Nasdaq hits record highs, a veteran tech investor warns a correction ‘could happen at any time’; 09/03/2018 – Nasdaq Takes Just One Month to Recoup Worst Losses in Two Years; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq estimates that 43 percent of the workforce will be freelancers by 2020; 17/04/2018 – DOW TOUCHES 100-DAY MOVING AVERAGE; NASDAQ ABOVE 50-DAY MOVING AVG; 18/05/2018 – Middle-market deal lawyer joins Waller in Chattanooga; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 06/04/2018 – Longfin Corp. to Comply with NASDAQ Information Request and Cooperate in the SEC Litigation; 24/05/2018 – SEMAFO Signs Underground Mining Services Contract with AUMS; 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 100.49 Points (1.45%); 16/04/2018 – Mechel Conducts Technical Upgrade of Korshunov Mining Plant

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.0174 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6674. About 8,390 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 12.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF) by 20,669 shares to 26,782 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85M for 21.62 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,471 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated owns 4,596 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 17,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 51,819 shares. Commerce Bancshares has 405,276 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Gabelli & Advisers Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 222,428 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Aristotle Boston Lc holds 0.35% or 76,237 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,360 shares. Macquarie Grp accumulated 103,398 shares. British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 6,876 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,042 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 22,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Ancillary Marijuana Stock Is Uplisting to the Nasdaq – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/12/2019: AFL, NDAQ, AB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Posts Mixed Q1 Volumes, March ADV Disappoints – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Playing the Fedâ€™s Next Rate Move – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq to Deliver Post-Trade Technology to Caja de Valores, Argentina’s Central Securities Depository – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 28,627 shares to 56,855 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 221,437 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com reported 1.54M shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 28,322 shares. Stadium Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.4% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) or 221,718 shares. Moreover, White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 87,864 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 282,000 shares. 12,718 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Alyeska Inv Gru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Northern Trust owns 53,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 63,017 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 80,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 518,064 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3,795 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com reported 67,701 shares.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.