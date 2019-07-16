Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Position by $630,315; Overbrook Management Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake as Shares Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 7,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,936 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 19,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 441,995 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 27/03/2018 – Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. Announces Option Grant; 04/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 100.83 Points (1.45%); 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ: FINRA/NASDAQ TRF TRADE WAS UNAVAILABLE 8:00-8:10AM; 21/05/2018 – Supermicro(R) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Response; 09/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 49.71 Points (0.67%); 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O – LOWERING ITS 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE TO $1,295 MLN TO $1,335 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Mechel Conducts Technical Upgrade of Korshunov Mining Plant; 30/04/2018 – IndexIQ And Chaikin Analytics To Ring The Opening Bell At Nasdaq On Monday, April 30th; 11/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT TMCXU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 2.31 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85 million for 21.71 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,471 activity.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Completes Divestiture of BWise to SAI Global – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Ancillary Marijuana Stock Is Uplisting to the Nasdaq – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Cuts Expense Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq to Host Second Annual LGBT Leadership Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares to 18,219 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 168,147 shares. Sei Investments has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 74,647 shares. Invesco Limited holds 4.11 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 7,528 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 1.59M shares. 4,127 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Limited. First Republic Mgmt holds 0% or 7,796 shares. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited holds 0.02% or 15,509 shares. Carroll has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 19,507 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Valley National Advisers reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 9,008 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,439 shares to 90,856 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Markets Returning to All-Time Highs, Here Are the Dow Stocks Moving Them – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.68 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.