Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Its Stake; Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 124,146 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 27/03/2018 – Aura Minerals Announces 2017 YE Financial and Operating Results; 12/03/2018 – Cocrystal Pharma Announces Uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 25.16 Points (0.35%); 11/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 25.27 Points (0.36%); 06/03/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/04/2018 – Exonerated American Executive Benjamin Wey Sues NASDAQ for Malicious Prosecution, Deception of FBI, DOJ and SEC at Center of Case; 06/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 104.00 Points (1.43%); 09/04/2018 – Longfin Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter; 14/03/2018 – Nasdaq CEO says era of exchange consolidation is over

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.935. About 5.65 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 2,033 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 59,474 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Farmers Trust Com reported 19,053 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na stated it has 2,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr owns 1,500 shares. Atria Invests Lc invested in 3,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 5,170 shares. 6,756 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Boyar Asset invested in 0.4% or 6,027 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs holds 39,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc reported 5,067 shares. Invesco has 4.11M shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,152 shares. Greenwich Invest Mgmt stated it has 21,850 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nasdaq, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq August 2019 Volumes Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 145,384 shares to 491,499 shares, valued at $40.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 18,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27 million for 20.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 2.08M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 180 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.41M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 95,479 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 408,402 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 457,347 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Oppenheimer accumulated 43,952 shares. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Mgmt Ltd has 7.21% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15.83M shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 0.24% or 133,742 shares in its portfolio. 785 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 0% or 128 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean to retire rigs, take $580 million charge – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.