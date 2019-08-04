Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Its Holding; Palisade Capital Management Stake in Semtech (SMTC) Cut by $3.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 775,073 shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 26/04/2018 – SiQ Mountain Industries New Patent Application Filed; 29/03/2018 – Emblem Signs Key Supplier Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart; 13/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES ALZH.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 16/03/2018 – Energy XXI Gulf Coast to Change Nasdaq Ticker From EXXI to EGC Effective March 21; 18/04/2018 – Technical Report on Namdini Gold Project Filed on SEDAR; 03/05/2018 – lnpixon Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement; 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 20.42 Points (0.29%); 10/05/2018 – Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite rose about 1 percent each; 19/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 61,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 434,940 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, down from 496,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 385,190 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 29/05/2018 – Semtech Introduces Tri-Edge, A PAM4 CDR Platform for Data Center Applications; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 04/04/2018 – Semtech at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 18/04/2018 – Semtech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 859,391 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 121,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,604 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.51 million for 20.24 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 54.51 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 73,730 shares to 241,549 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 3.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $188,600 activity. $132,500 worth of stock was sold by KIM JAMES JUNGSUP on Friday, February 15.