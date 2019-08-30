Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been rivals in the Diversified Investments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq Inc. 93 3.91 N/A 4.96 19.43 Saratoga Investment Corp. 24 4.35 N/A 3.01 8.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nasdaq Inc. and Saratoga Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Nasdaq Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nasdaq Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Saratoga Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 3% Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nasdaq Inc. and Saratoga Investment Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Saratoga Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.10% for Nasdaq Inc. with consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nasdaq Inc. and Saratoga Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 18.7% respectively. Nasdaq Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.95% of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nasdaq Inc. -1.88% -0.8% 4.39% 11.17% 4.17% 18.14% Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.4% 3.11% -0.08% 9.43% 4.22% 26.48%

For the past year Nasdaq Inc. has weaker performance than Saratoga Investment Corp.

Summary

Nasdaq Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Saratoga Investment Corp.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.