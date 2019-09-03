Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Both Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Investments industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq Inc. 93 3.86 N/A 4.96 19.43 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 83 10.31 N/A 3.48 25.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nasdaq Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Nasdaq Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nasdaq Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nasdaq Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 3% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Nasdaq Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nasdaq Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nasdaq Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nasdaq Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Nasdaq Inc. has a -0.08% downside potential and an average target price of $99.67. On the other hand, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s potential downside is -4.58% and its average target price is $89.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nasdaq Inc. seems more appealing than Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nasdaq Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 92.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Nasdaq Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nasdaq Inc. -1.88% -0.8% 4.39% 11.17% 4.17% 18.14% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. -1.56% 1.97% 8.91% 15.27% 18.27% 16.63%

For the past year Nasdaq Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Nasdaq Inc. beats Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies. It primarily provides price discovery and trade execution, listings, trade processing and data repositories, clearing and related post-trade activities, data, and benchmark administration services. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces, such as ICE Futures Europe, ICE Futures U.S., ICE Futures Canada, ICE Endex, ICE Futures Singapore, and NYSE Amex and NYSE Arca Options, as well as over-the-counter markets for physical energy and credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. It serves commodity producers and consumers, financial institutions, money managers, trading firms, and other business entities; various market participants in the equities markets, such as financial institutions, institutional investors, wholesalers, hedge funds, quantitative funds, algorithmic traders, and individual investors; and members, which are entities registered as broker-dealers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The companyÂ’s customers also comprise companies operating in a range of sectors, including technology, financial services, consumer brands, industrial, transportation, media, energy, and mining; the financial services industry; and value added resellers, such as custodians, wealth managers, software providers, and other outsourcing organizations. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.