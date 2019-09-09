Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Reaches $102.98 High on Sep, 9; Luminus Management Has Boosted Its Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Stake

Luminus Management Llc increased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 10,375 shares as Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 131,258 shares with $10.80 million value, up from 120,883 last quarter. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.1. About 81,479 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM

The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached all time high today, Sep, 9 and still has $112.25 target or 9.00% above today’s $102.98 share price. This indicates more upside for the $16.24 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $112.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.46B more. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 253,223 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 12/03/2018 – Nitinat Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Additional Claims; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 22/03/2018 – Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA; 23/03/2018 – Neovasc Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency; 16/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 45.55 Points (0.64%); 26/04/2018 – file under yee-haw; Forget Nasdaq. China’s biotechs with blockbuster IPO dreams are switching focus to Hong Kong; 26/03/2018 – Aurelius Announces Approval of Warrant Extension; 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 143.96 Points (2.07%); 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 12/03/2018 – The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Announces Jillian Manus as Newest Board Member, lnstructor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 17,478 shares. Horizon Investment Service Limited Liability accumulated 8,045 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn stated it has 182,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 30 shares. Amer Research Mngmt has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 28,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 0.26% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 255,412 are owned by Aqr Management Limited Company. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 476,776 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel has 0.15% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 13,455 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,510 shares. 5,900 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 354,584 shares to 187,544 valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 715,292 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Southwest Gas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Interviewed by Advisor Access – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Southwest Gas Holdings’s (NYSE:SWX) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWX) 5.4% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4,956 shares. 575,149 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 4,127 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Voya Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Axa accumulated 236,074 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 3,700 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 1,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 2,302 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 0.06% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 189,979 shares.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $190.83 million for 21.28 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11400 highest and $9300 lowest target. $105.67’s average target is 2.61% above currents $102.98 stock price. Nasdaq had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of NDAQ in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.24 billion. The company??s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 31.93 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.