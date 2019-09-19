Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Investments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq Inc. 94 4.00 N/A 4.96 19.43 Sabine Royalty Trust 47 12.01 N/A 3.63 12.78

Demonstrates Nasdaq Inc. and Sabine Royalty Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Sabine Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nasdaq Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Nasdaq Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sabine Royalty Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 3% Sabine Royalty Trust 0.00% 932.7% 609.5%

Volatility and Risk

Nasdaq Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Sabine Royalty Trust’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nasdaq Inc. and Sabine Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Nasdaq Inc. has an average target price of $107, and a 4.90% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.5% of Nasdaq Inc. shares and 9.5% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares. 0.5% are Nasdaq Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Sabine Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nasdaq Inc. -1.88% -0.8% 4.39% 11.17% 4.17% 18.14% Sabine Royalty Trust 0.41% -4.37% -4.36% 10.99% 1.73% 24.3%

For the past year Nasdaq Inc. has weaker performance than Sabine Royalty Trust

Summary

Nasdaq Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Sabine Royalty Trust.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.